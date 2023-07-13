trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

GOP attorneys general urge corporations against using affirmative action to hire, promote

by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/13/23 8:03 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 07/13/23 8:03 PM ET
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 2, 2020. Days after the Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions on June 29, 2023, activists say they will sue Harvard over its use of legacy preferences for children of alumni. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
An American flag waves in front of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 2, 2020. Days after the Supreme Court outlawed affirmative action in college admissions on June 29, 2023, activists say they will sue Harvard over its use of legacy preferences for children of alumni. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Thirteen Republican attorneys general wrote a letter to leaders of Fortune 100 companies Thursday warning them against using race as a factor in hiring and promotion decisions, in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling ending the practice of affirmative action in college admissions. 

In the letter, the chief legal officers of their respective states made clear that the Supreme Court’s decision rendering affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional created a legal precedent that the attorneys general said must apply to their corporations as well. They threatened legal action if the companies do not comply.

“The Supreme Court’s recent decision should place every employer and contractor on notice of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferences in employment and contracting practices,” they wrote in the letter.

“If your company previously resorted to racial preferences or naked quotas to offset its bigotry, that discriminatory path is now definitively closed. Your company must overcome its underlying bias and treat all employees, all applicants, and all contractors equally, without regard for race,” they continued.

The attorneys general claimed racial discrimination was still common among many companies, even discrimination with “benign” effects. The warning suggests that taking into account a person’s race in any way would be a violation of the law and considered racial discrimination.

“We urge you to immediately cease any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences your company has adopted for its employment and contracting practices,” they wrote. “If you choose not to do so, know that you will be held accountable—sooner rather than later—for your decision to continue treating people differently because of the color of their skin.

The attorneys general of Kansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Iowa, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Mississippi, Missouri and Montana signed the letter. 

In a recent Pew survey, a majority of workers indicated they view diversity at work as a good thing, at 56 percent; 16 percent said it was a bad thing, and 28 percent said it was neither good nor bad. The same survey indicated most workers have some experience with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in their jobs, but a relatively small share of workers place a lot of importance on those efforts, with only 3 in 10 saying it’s extremely or very important to them. 

While the Supreme Court ruling ending affirmative action focused solely on university admissions, this letter represents the potential far-reaching effects the decision might still have. 

Tags affirmative action bias hiring policies legal precedent pew research center quotas U.S. Supreme Court

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  4. NATO delivers gut punch to Putin
  5. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  6. GOP passes amendments that threaten to doom defense bill
  7. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  8. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  9. Democrat asks Jordan to tell GOP lawmaker to ‘shut up’ during heated FTC ...
  10. House adopts controversial GOP amendments, imperiling defense bill: live ...
  11. Trump-aligned super PAC paid Melania Trump $155K in 2021
  12. Putin ‘already lost’ war in Ukraine, Biden says
  13. Doctor behind once-viral TikTok page stripped of medical license by state board
  14. A historical low point for the Supreme Court
  15. Banks are bailing on small mortgages, driving buyers to risky alternatives
  16. Democratic jitters grow over Cornel West’s third-party bid
  17. Congressional Black Caucus vows to oppose Senate Judiciary’s consideration of ...
  18. Tuberville speaks with Biden defense chief amid hold on military confirmations
Load more