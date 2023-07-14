trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Judge signs off on reforms to Minneapolis police spurred by George Floyd’s killing

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/14/23 1:56 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/14/23 1:56 PM ET
Tributes are displayed on the three-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at George Floyd Square, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. The murder of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, looked to many observers like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Tributes are displayed on the three-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death at George Floyd Square, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. The murder of Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and the fervent protests that erupted around the world in response, looked to many observers like the catalyst needed for a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

A federal judge on Thursday signed off on sweeping reforms to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) about three years after George Floyd’s murder.

The Minneapolis-StarTribune reported that Hennepin County judge Karen Janisch approved the agreement between the MPD and Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) at the urging of city officials.

Among the conditions of the deal are a prohibition on officers from using force to punish or retaliate on a resident, a ban on searches of based on alleged smells of cannabis, and a ban so-called consent searches during pedestrian or vehicle stops. 

A team of independent evaluators will monitor the city and police department’s progress on implementing the measures, which are mean to build community trust, curb discrimination in policing and reduce dangers for officers, a news release reads.

MPD and city officials are also required to develop robust and well-functioning accountability and oversight systems and conduct thorough investigations of officer misconduct.

Only the state’s court system can terminate the agreement, when and if it determines that the city and it’s police have reached full and sustainable compliance with its terms.

“With the eyes of the world on Minneapolis, entry of this order reflects this critically important moment in time,” said MDHR Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. 

“The agreement captures the scope of the necessary work ahead to address race-based policing, a plague on our City that harms everyone, especially people of color and Indigenous community members. We, at the Department, are committed to the work that lies ahead.”

The move comes a year after the human rights agency accused the city of a pattern of discriminatory policing for over a decade, which preceded the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, 46, was murdered in May 2020 by former MPD police officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on his neck during an arrest for over eight minutes. Floyd’s death, among other incidents of police violence against Black citizens, sparked a nationwide movement against police brutality and social injustice.  

Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd in April 2021 and was sentenced to serve 22 and half years prison.

Tags Derek Chauvin George Floyd George Floyd Minneapolis Minneapolis Police Department Minneapolis Police Department Minnesota Minnesota Department of Human Rights police brutality social injustice

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  3. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  4. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  5. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  6. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  7. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  8. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  9. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  10. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  11. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  12. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  13. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  14. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  15. Biden raised more than $72M in second quarter, doubling Trump’s haul
  16. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  17. Freedom Caucus leaders signal support for defense bill
  18. Putin says ‘Wagner does not exist’ after meeting with Prigozhin, commanders
Load more