trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Mexico files complaint accusing Texas of breaking boundary laws with floating barriers

by Nick Robertson - 07/14/23 10:54 PM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/14/23 10:54 PM ET
Migrants walk past the site where workers are assembling large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Mexican officials filed a letter to the U.S. government Friday with complaints that the floating barriers in the Rio Grande River on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas may violate international treaties, according to The Associated Press.

Alicia Bárcena, Mexico’s Foreign Relations secretary, said the country will send an inspection team to the river to evaluate if the barriers violate two treaties, which require that the river be unimpeded.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began deploying large buoys in the middle of the river in early July, in an effort to prevent people from swimming across the river into the United States.

“We’re securing the border at the border. What these buoys will allow us to do is to prevent people from even getting to the border,” Abbott said last month.

“This strategy will proactively prevent illegal crossings between ports of entry by making it more difficult to cross the Rio Grande and reach the Texas side of the southern border,” Abbott’s office said in a statement.

Last week, a Texas kayaking company sued the state over the buoys, saying they illegally harm its business by preventing access to the river.

Much of the work has been focused on the stretch of river in Eagle Pass, Texas, an area with a high level of illegal crossings, according to the Texas Department of Safety. As part of the efforts, the U.S. has also flattened and placed barbed wire on some low-lying islands in the Eagle Pass section of the river, a move Mexico is also protesting.

The buoys create a connected string about 1,000 feet long, and have netting underneath them anchored to the riverbed. In theory, the barriers make it impossible to cross the river by swimming or using a boat.

Migrant advocates have also shared concerns about the buoys, saying they may cause additional drownings. Earlier this month, four people, including an infant, drowned in the Eagle Pass section of the Rio Grande River.

Tags eagle pass Greg Abbott immigration rio grande river Texas texas border texas buoys

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  4. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  5. These lawmakers bucked their party on an unusually partisan defense bill
  6. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  7. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  8. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  9. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  10. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  11. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  12. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  13. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  14. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  15. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  16. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  17. Vivek Ramaswamy claims ‘pervasive censorship’ to blame for Capitol riot 
  18. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
Load more