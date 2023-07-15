1 police officer killed, 2 injured in North Dakota shooting

A shooting in Fargo, N.D., on Friday resulted in the death of one police officer and injuries to two others.

The suspect was also killed in the incident, and a civilian was wounded, according to police.

A man opened fire on police officers just before 3 p.m. on a busy street on Friday, according to witnesses. Police returned fire, shooting the suspect.

“This is very difficult on all of us. We are releasing as much information as we can at this point,” Fargo Police spokesman Gregg Schildberger said. “We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”

The identities of the officers, the suspect and the civilian injured in the incident have not been disclosed. The Fargo Police Department said in a statement early Saturday morning that the wounded officers remained in critical condition.

The shooting marks the 380th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Later on Friday, a shooter injured five people in a car leaving a funeral in Bladensburg, Md., near the District of Columbia.