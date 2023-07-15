trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

1 police officer killed, 2 injured in North Dakota shooting

by Nick Robertson - 07/15/23 7:32 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 07/15/23 7:32 AM ET
(File: Getty)

A shooting in Fargo, N.D., on Friday resulted in the death of one police officer and injuries to two others.

The suspect was also killed in the incident, and a civilian was wounded, according to police.

A man opened fire on police officers just before 3 p.m. on a busy street on Friday, according to witnesses. Police returned fire, shooting the suspect.

“This is very difficult on all of us. We are releasing as much information as we can at this point,” Fargo Police spokesman Gregg Schildberger said. “We appreciate all the messages from the community that have been given to us in support of our officers.”

The identities of the officers, the suspect and the civilian injured in the incident have not been disclosed. The Fargo Police Department said in a statement early Saturday morning that the wounded officers remained in critical condition.

The shooting marks the 380th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Later on Friday, a shooter injured five people in a car leaving a funeral in Bladensburg, Md., near the District of Columbia.

Tags fargo mass shooting north dakota Police shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. White House says Republicans have turned defense bill into ‘rightwing ...
  2. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  3. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  4. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  5. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  6. Republican problems on race add up
  7. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  8. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  9. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  10. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  11. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  12. Chris Wallace spars with RNC chair over 2020 fake electors drama
  13. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  14. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  15. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
  16. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  17. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  18. Mexico files complaint accusing Texas of breaking boundary laws with floating ...
Load more