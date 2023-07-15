trending:

4 dead in Atlanta-area shooting, suspect at large: police

by Joe Jacquez - 07/15/23 4:21 PM ET
(Getty Images)

A mass shooting in Hampton, Ga., on Saturday morning left four dead, Police Chief James Turner confirmed at a press conference.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 a.m. in a residential neighborhood of Hampton, a city roughly 35 miles south of Atlanta, and the suspect had no known motive, according to Turner.

Authorities said four arrest warrants were issued for the suspect, identified as Andre Longmore, 40, a Hampton resident. It is unclear if he was connected to any of the victims, who have not been publicly identified.

Turner explained during the press conference that there are “at least four crime scenes,” and law enforcement personnel are still searching for Longmore, who was last seen driving a black GMC Acadia SUV — a car that the police chief said did not belong to the suspect.

The Hampton Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Henry County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Homeland Security and Henry County Crime Scene Unit.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett addressed Longmore directly at the news conference. 

“We will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you into custody,” Scandrett said. 

A $10,000 dollar reward is also being offered for information that results in the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, according to the sheriff.

Hampton mayor Ann Tarpley during the press conference called the shooting “a tragedy.”

“We ask that you lift up the families and victims in your prayers and your thoughts and you give them the privacy they need,” she continued.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Updated at 6:29 p.m.

