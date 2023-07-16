trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tsunami warning lifted after earthquake off Alaska coast

by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 4:05 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 4:05 PM ET
This image made from the video posted to social media by Jared Griffin shows vehicles around Kodiak High School following the earthquake, in Kodiak, Alaska, Saturday, July 15, 2023. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday.(Jared Griffin via AP)

A tsunami warning for Southern Alaska was lifted two hours after it was issued Saturday night, after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Anchorage downgraded the alert to a tsunami advisory about an hour after it first went out, and ultimately cancelled the advisory an hour later.

The initial earthquake occurred about 50 miles south of Sand Point, Alaska, and at a depth of about 20 miles, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center. It was followed by several aftershocks, including a 5.7 magnitude quake just minutes later.

The Shumagin Islands region, where Saturday’s earthquake occurred, has seen several large temblors in recent years. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region in July 2020, followed by an 8.2 magnitude quake in July 2021, according to the earthquake center based at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. 

“The once quiet ‘Shumagin Gap’ isn’t so quiet anymore!” the center tweeted on Sunday morning.

Tags Alaska earthquake tsunami warning

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  2. Manchin stokes speculation with No Labels event
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  5. Trump seeks unprecedented delays as he battles prosecution 
  6. Christie pushes back on Trump: Indictment was based on former president’s ...
  7. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  8. Supreme Court’s shift to right poses risk to LGBTQ rights
  9. McCaul ‘very confident’ NDAA will be a bipartisan bill 
  10. RFK Jr. accused of antisemitism, racism after remarks about COVID, Ashkenazi ...
  11. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  12. Musk says Twitter has lost nearly 50 percent of ad revenue, struggling with a ...
  13. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  14. Trump calls RFK Jr. ‘a very smart person’
  15. Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: ‘We want him ...
  16. Trump says 2024 running mate could be one of his primary opponents
  17. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  18. Woman accused of attacking police during Capitol riot sentenced to six years in ...
Load more