Suspect in Atlanta-area shooting that claimed 4 lives killed after manhunt, officials say

by Julia Shapero - 07/16/23 6:54 PM ET
(File: Getty)

The man accused of fatally shooting four people in an Atlanta suburb was killed Sunday after a two-day manhunt, officials said.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said at a press conference that 40-year-old Andre Longmore was shot and killed during a confrontation with police Sunday afternoon. A sheriff’s deputy and a Clayton County police officer were also injured in the ensuing shootout.

“The citizens of Hampton, County of Henry, metro Atlanta area and the entire state of Georgia can breathe a little easier tonight,” Scandrett said. “This monster’s off of our streets.”

Longmore allegedly shot and killed four people in Hampton, a city roughly 35 miles south of Atlanta, at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said at an earlier press conference.

The mass shooting led to an “all hands on deck” manhunt for the suspect, with the sheriff’s office offering a $10,000 dollar reward for information.

“We will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you into custody,” Scandrett said at a press conference Saturday, addressing Longmore directly. 

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

