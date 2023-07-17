Heavy rains spark more flash flooding in Northeast 

The Northeast was swamped by another round of heavy rainfall on Sunday that caused flash flooding, power outages and travel delays.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and tornado watches for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire. Flash flooding also slammed towns in Connecticut and New Hampshire over the weekend.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) urged residents to stay home Sunday, and said that more than 5 inches of rain fell within two hours in Suffolk County on Long Island.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) declared a state of emergency on Sunday due to the storms, urging residents to stay “vigilant around flooded roadways and downed trees and power lines.”

And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) warned residents of traveling during the storms, and announced that he planned to visit the Connecticut town of Bristol to view the flooding.

Severe flooding on an eastern Pennsylvania road left five people dead after multiple cars were swept away in the Washington Crossing area. As of Sunday morning, authorities said two children — a 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister — remained missing from the flood.

New York-area airports faced delays and cancellations Sunday as a result of the storms, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Newark International Airport had 183 cancellations and 257 delays, JFK Airport had 169 cancellations and 338 delays and LaGuardia had 142 cancellations and 180 delays. Across the country, there were more than 10,000 delayed flights and nearly more than 1,700 cancellations.

Other states were also slammed with heavy flooding over the last week, including Vermont. More than 100 people were rescued from the historic floods last week that dumped more than two months worth of rain in just a couple days. On Sunday, most of Vermont was still under flood advisories as another storm dumped heavy rain on the region.

President Biden also approved Vermont’s request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support.

“My team and I continue to monitor the situation as more rain falls in Vermont . There are flash flood warnings throughout the state today. Remain vigilant and be prepared,” Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) tweeted on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.