trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Pamela Smith selected as new DC Police Department chief

by Lauren Sforza - 07/17/23 12:24 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/17/23 12:24 PM ET
Pamela Smith
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
Then-U.S. Park Police Chief Pamela Smith speaks at a news conference on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Monday that Pamela Smith will be the next head of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“Chief Smith has a distinguished 25-year career in law enforcement,” Bowser said at a Monday morning press conference. “She knows Washington, D.C., she knows MPD, she knows policing and she understands very well the network of law enforcement and public safety teams that work to keep Washington, D.C., state safe. And as we know, she is resilient and ready for this role.”

Smith formerly served as the chief of the U.S. Park Police in Washington, the first Black woman to serve at the agency’s head in its 230-year history. She retired from that role to join the MPD in May of last year as its chief equity officer and was promoted to assistant chief of police in April.

Bowser said that Smith is a “well-respected leader” who has a “strong commitment to making D.C. safer.”

Smith said at the press conference that reducing crime in the city will be her first priority in her new role, as the city has faced spiking crime rates this year.

“Washington, D.C., is an amazing city, filled with amazing residents, visitors, businesses and opportunities, and I am proud to live as a resident in Ward 8,” Smith said. “As a law enforcement officer and a member of this community. I am also troubled by the crime that is plaguing our community, which is why it is important for me to be engaged and wanting to make the District of Columbia safer.”

“But let me be clear. As a community, we must tackle the violent crime issues that we are experiencing in the District,” she added. “The community wants the police to be the police and do so in a constitutional, safe and respectful manner. Make no mistake about it — I will be laser focused to ensure that we do everything we can in this space.”

This new appointment comes months after former D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee retired in April to take a job with the FBI. He had taken the helm just days before the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol and was officially confirmed three months later.

Tags Metro Police Department Muriel Bowser Muriel Bowser Pamela Smith Robert Contee Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  2. Trump praises judge overseeing his classified documents case, saying she ...
  3. Boebert’s Democratic challenger raises three times more than her
  4. The Memo: Democrat suspicions grow about RFK Jr., Cornel West, No Labels
  5. Top Iowa evangelical leader says ‘people want to turn the page’ on Trump
  6. Pence says abortion should be banned for nonviable pregnancies
  7. Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 
  8. Fox News debuts revamped prime-time lineup this week
  9. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  10. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
  11. Manchin stokes Democratic speculation for 2024 with No Labels event
  12. Teamsters chief asks White House not to intervene if UPS workers strike
  13. House Democrats to unveil legislation to censure George Santos
  14. Jen Psaki: Tuberville, Cruz more concerned about a ‘cartoon map in a movie’ ...
  15. Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter
  16. Trial set for DC police lieutenant accused of tipping off Proud Boys 
  17. Manchin comes out against longer flights from Reagan National Airport 
  18. Hannity rips Christie as ‘media darling of the hard left’
Load more