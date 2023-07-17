Pamela Smith selected as new DC Police Department chief

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced Monday that Pamela Smith will be the next head of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“Chief Smith has a distinguished 25-year career in law enforcement,” Bowser said at a Monday morning press conference. “She knows Washington, D.C., she knows MPD, she knows policing and she understands very well the network of law enforcement and public safety teams that work to keep Washington, D.C., state safe. And as we know, she is resilient and ready for this role.”

Smith formerly served as the chief of the U.S. Park Police in Washington, the first Black woman to serve at the agency’s head in its 230-year history. She retired from that role to join the MPD in May of last year as its chief equity officer and was promoted to assistant chief of police in April.

Bowser said that Smith is a “well-respected leader” who has a “strong commitment to making D.C. safer.”

Smith said at the press conference that reducing crime in the city will be her first priority in her new role, as the city has faced spiking crime rates this year.

“Washington, D.C., is an amazing city, filled with amazing residents, visitors, businesses and opportunities, and I am proud to live as a resident in Ward 8,” Smith said. “As a law enforcement officer and a member of this community. I am also troubled by the crime that is plaguing our community, which is why it is important for me to be engaged and wanting to make the District of Columbia safer.”

“But let me be clear. As a community, we must tackle the violent crime issues that we are experiencing in the District,” she added. “The community wants the police to be the police and do so in a constitutional, safe and respectful manner. Make no mistake about it — I will be laser focused to ensure that we do everything we can in this space.”

This new appointment comes months after former D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee retired in April to take a job with the FBI. He had taken the helm just days before the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol and was officially confirmed three months later.