Pregnant woman dies after truck hits alligator in Texas

by Gabriela Gonzalez - 07/18/23 7:58 AM ET
Authorities say the truck, seen here, hit an alligator in Texas and rolled, killing a pregnant woman and sending four people to the hospital. (Refugio County Sheriff’s Office)

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A woman and her unborn child are dead after a truck hit an alligator on a Texas highway and rolled, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a rollover on State Highway 35 north of Corpus Christi Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the alligator was in the middle of the road when it was struck. The truck appeared to have rolled over a fence before coming to rest yards from the roadway, pictures from the scene show.

Two adults and three children involved in the rollover were transported to nearby hospitals.

One of the adults, identified as Gabrielle Breaux of Louisiana, died at an area hospital.

Breaux was pregnant, Texas Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Sgt. Harold Mallory told STexasNews.com.

According to Mallory, the four others involved in the crash are expected to survive.

Additional details have not be released.

