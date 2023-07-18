trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Plane evacuation slide falls into backyard of Chicago home

by Courtney Spinelli and Eli Ong - 07/18/23 7:57 AM ET
by Courtney Spinelli and Eli Ong - 07/18/23 7:57 AM ET

CHICAGO (WGN) — Federal authorities are investigating after a plane’s emergency evacuation slide fell into the backyard of a Chicago home on Monday.

Chicago Police say they were called to the city’s northwest side near O’Hare International Airport Monday afternoon where they found the slide had slightly damaged a home.

“They were just having lunch upstairs in our unit and they just heard a loud boom and I guess it hit the side of the building,” said Patrick Devitt, a neighbor of the home where the plane debris fell. “The only thing that we were worried about at the beginning was like, oh yeah, it’s real loud, stuff like that and you get used to it, but you never think that something like that is going to happen.”

After officers arrived, the slide was moved out in front of the home into the street, where it was taken from the scene.

No injuries have been reported from the incident.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), maintenance workers at O’Hare discovered an emergency evacuation slide was missing from a United Airlines Boeing 767 that had just landed safely after a flight from Zurich, Switzerland sometime Monday afternoon.

United said it was seeking to find out exactly how the slide ended up in the neighborhood.

“We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter,” United said in a statement.

The FAA is continuing to investigate the incident, and no other information is available at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags FAA

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after McCarthy surprise
  2. ‘Non-human intelligence’: Schumer proposes stunning new UFO legislation
  3. Trump notified he is target in DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation
  4. Jordan threatens FBI’s Wray with contempt of Congress
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. Tuberville's controversies stoke his popularity in Alabama
  7. The fight for dark skies
  8. If not DeSantis, who? Five alternatives to Trump for the GOP nomination
  9. US soldier detained after crossing DMZ into North Korea 
  10. Four things to know about the rapidly changing housing market
  11. Why Crimea’s Kerch Bridge is a big deal in Russia’s war in Ukraine
  12. Phoenix set to break its heat record 
  13. Jim Jordan considers holding Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress 
  14. Proposed Alabama map rejects Supreme Court-mandated second Black-majority ...
  15. End of AIDS could happen by 2030, UN says  
  16. Top House Democrat supports end to Senate ‘blue slip’ practice
  17. Minnesota AG compares Clarence Thomas to house slave in ‘Django Unchained’
  18. Chris Wallace asks if RNC chair has any problem with GOP nominating a ...
Load more