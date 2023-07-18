trending:

Texas AG Paxton reports $1.7M fundraising haul after impeachment

by Julia Shapero - 07/18/23 12:04 PM ET
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas, Friday, May 26, 2023. An investigating committee says the Texas House of Representatives will vote Saturday on whether to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) raised $1.7 million in less than two weeks in June, following his impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives.

Paxton, who is now awaiting trial in the state Senate, managed the substantial fundraising haul in the last 12 days of June, after a moratorium blocking Texas officials from fundraising during the regular legislative session was lifted on June 19.

The embattled attorney general closed the first half of the year with more than $2.7 million in cash on hand, according to a campaign finance report filed on Monday. More than three-quarters of Paxton’s haul came from just eight donors, the filing shows.

“Each battle I face I have been amazed and grateful for the support I have received from everyday Texans,” Paxton said in a statement reported by the Dallas Morning News. “Not only will we survive this latest attack but we will come out of this stronger than ever.”

The Republican-controlled Texas House voted overwhelming in favor of Paxton’s impeachment in May. The 20 impeachment counts accuse Paxton of misconduct in office, including bribery, dereliction of duty, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.

Paxton, who dismissed the impeachment vote as a “politically motivated sham,” announced earlier this month that he would not testify at his state Senate trial in September.

