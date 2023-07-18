trending:

Georgia’s Kemp to meet with Senate GOP leaders

by Jared Gans - 07/18/23 2:42 PM ET
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is meeting with two top Republican leaders in the Senate in Washington, D.C., over the next two days, a spokesperson for the governor confirmed to The Hill. 

Kemp will meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Tuesday and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) Wednesday. 

Politico first reported the meetings

Kemp won his 2022 reelection campaign comfortably by about 7 points but will be term limited in the next election. First-term Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) will be up for reelection in 2026.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for McConnell for comment and additional information about the meetings. The NRSC declined to comment. 

Despite Republicans largely dominating most Senate elections in the state since the turn of the century, the party has lost three Senate elections since 2020.

Ossoff won his election over former Sen. David Perdue (R) in 2021, while Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) won first a special election in 2021 and then a regular election in 2022. 

All of these races went to a runoff, but the Democrat ultimately won.

President Biden also won Georgia over Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Kemp has also been the subject of speculation about possible ambitions for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, but he told CNN in an interview on Monday that he was ruling out a presidential bid.

“In politics, there’s always doors opening and closing. I got a great job right now. I personally feel like having more people in the race does not help us win and beat Joe Biden. So, you know, I’m certainly not running for president. But there’s always doors opening in politics depending on how things play out, and we’ll see what happens,” Kemp said.

