State of emergency declared in Hawaii as tropical storm brings heavy rain, strong winds

Hawaii is under a state of emergency after Tropical Storm Calvin hit the Big Island overnight.

Gov. Josh Green (D) had declared the emergency Tuesday in anticipation of the storm. He granted administrative leave for all nonessential government employees on the Big Island and warned residents to prepare for mudslides and wind damage.

“I spoke with the FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] director today; they’re prepared to support us in case of a big disaster,” Green said in a video message Tuesday.

The storm poured as much as 2 inches of rain on parts of the Big Island Tuesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. A total of 4 to 8 inches of rain is expected on the island, according to Green.

The storm’s winds are about 45 miles per hour with gusts topping 55 miles per hour, NWS said. It is forecast to weaken as it moves west across the other Hawaiian islands Wednesday.