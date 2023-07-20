Homicides dropping in major cities, still above pre pandemic levels: research 

Homicides are dropping in major cities but remain above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.

New research conducted by the Council on Criminal Justice found homicides dropped by 9.4 percent — meaning 202 fewer homicides — in 30 major U.S. cities during the first six months of 2023 when compared with the same period last year. However, researchers found that violent crimes remained above pre-pandemic numbers overall, with 24 percent more homicides during the first half of 2023 than in the first half of 2019.

“The authors conclude that crime patterns continue to shift as the nation has emerged from the COVID pandemic and that policymakers and communities must act urgently to adapt their strategies to meet the new challenges,” the report states. “Though the level of serious violent crime is far below historical peaks, it remains intolerably high, especially in poorer communities of color.”

Not all the cities included in the research followed the same trend with dropping homicide rates. Ten cities saw an increased number of homicides in the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022. In Lincoln, Neb., homicide rates jumped more than 130 percent and in Washington, D.C., they rose nearly 11 percent.

Twenty of the cities experienced reductions in homicides, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Chicago and Raleigh, N.C., which saw nearly a 60 percent drop in homicides.

The number of aggravated assaults across the 30 cities also dropped slightly — by about 2.4 percent — in the first half of 2023. Aggravated assaults are assaults in which a deadly weapon is used or which “threaten serious bodily injury to the victim.”

The report noted only 10 of the cities it surveyed had available data on gun assaults, but the number committed so far in 2023 was 5.6 percent lower on average compared to the same period last year.

Regarding property crime, researchers said the increased number of motor vehicle thefts was “striking.” Motor vehicle thefts jumped by 33.5 percent during the first six months of this year compared with last year.