Abbott: Operation Lone Star has seized more than 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl so far

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Friday said his administration has seized more than 422 million lethal does of fentanyl so far under it’s Operation Lone Star.

In a statement from his office, Abbott claimed the program, which began in 2021, has resulted in “394,200 illegal immigrant apprehensions” and “31,300 criminal arrests.”

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border,” the statement reads. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.”

The governor’s office also touted other initiatives the administration has put in place to address border security, including busing migrants to sanctuary cities — like New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. — and placing floating barriers along the Rio Grande to deter migrants from crossing into Texas, which has recently come under intense scrutiny from Mexico and others.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday sent a letter to Abbott and interim Texas Attorney General Angela Colmenero (R) claiming the buoys violate a number of federal laws. The state was given a three-day deadline to enter negotiations to remove them or face legal action.

“The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties,” wrote Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza in the letter, which was obtained by The Hill.

The DOJ is also looking into reports of mistreatment of migrants including refusal to provide them water and pushing them back into the Rio Grande Wednesday.

Abbott, in a Twitter thread included in the statement, responded to the threat, accusing President Biden of causing “the humanitarian crisis” at the southern border.

“Texas has the sovereign authority to defend our border, under the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution,” he tweeted. We have sent the Biden Administration numerous letters detailing our authority, including the one I hand-delivered to President Biden earlier this year.”

“We will continue to deploy every strategy to protect Texas and Americans — and the migrants risking their lives,” Abbott added. “We will see you in court, Mr. President.”