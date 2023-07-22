1 soldier dead, multiple injured after tactical vehicle crash at Texas Army base

A soldier died, and five others were injured Friday morning after a tactical vehicle crashed at Fort Bliss, Texas, according to a U.S. Army press release.

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. local time to officials in the Fort Bliss training area.

The cause of the accident and current conditions of the injured soldiers have not yet been released.

The name of the soldier who died is being withheld for 24 hours until officials notify the next-of-kin, authorities said.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.