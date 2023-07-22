trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

1 soldier dead, multiple injured after tactical vehicle crash at Texas Army base

by Rashad Simmons - 07/22/23 1:24 PM ET
by Rashad Simmons - 07/22/23 1:24 PM ET
FILE – This Sept. 9, 2014 file photo shows cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss. A statement released late Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, says two of the soldiers are in critical condition. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)

A soldier died, and five others were injured Friday morning after a tactical vehicle crashed at Fort Bliss, Texas, according to a U.S. Army press release

The crash was reported at 9:30 a.m. local time to officials in the Fort Bliss training area. 

The cause of the accident and current conditions of the injured soldiers have not yet been released.

The name of the soldier who died is being withheld for 24 hours until officials notify the next-of-kin, authorities said. 

In a statement, Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, senior commander of Fort Bliss and commander of the 1st Armored Division, said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.” 

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update as more details become available.

Tags Army crash Fort Bliss Fort Bliss soldier death Texas Texas U.S Army

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  2. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  3. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  4. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  5. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  6. DeSantis claims White House ‘obsessed with Florida’ after Black history ...
  7. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  8. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  9. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  10. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  11. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  12. Former US attorney general says DOJ ‘back on track’ after slow start to ...
  13. Is Zelenskyy’s ‘ungrateful’ act causing him to lose his luster?
  14. DOJ special counsel contacts Kemp, former Arizona governor in Jan. 6 ...
  15. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  16. Trump’s mixed message on early voting muddles Republican 2024 strategy  
  17. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  18. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
Load more