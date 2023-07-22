trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as unconstitutional

by Joe Jacquez - 07/22/23 6:29 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 07/22/23 6:29 PM ET
Phoenix Police Department vehicles block off a street on March 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

An Arizona law limiting how close people can get to police while recording them was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge in a Friday ruling.

The law would have made it illegal to film police officers within 8 feet of law enforcement activity if the officer had requested the citizen or journalist to stop filming. In addition, officers could have ordered anyone filming on public property to stop if they determined the area was unsafe or if the person filming was interfering.

U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi cited infringement against a clear right for citizens to film police while doing their jobs in his ruling.

“The law prohibits or chills a substantial amount of First Amendment protected activity and is unnecessary to prevent interference with police officers given other Arizona laws in effect,” Tuchi wrote.

Tuchi suspended the implementation of the law last year. Now, his ruling permanently blocks enforcement.

Media groups, including a group of Associated Press lawyers and the ACLU, successfully sued to block the law last year, which was passed with the backing of Republicans in the state legislature and signed into law by former GOP Gov. Doug Ducey in July 2022.

Prominent law enforcement officials in Arizona refused to defend the law after the lawsuit was filed, however, and legislators refused to defend the law. Even the bill’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. John Kavanagh, said he was unable to find an outside group to defend the legislation, according to the Associated Press.

Tags Doug Ducey

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  2. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  3. Sunday shows preview: Trump hit with new legal woes as 2024 inches closer
  4. Most voters think DOJ indictments add drama, but will hurt Trump: poll
  5. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  6. DeSantis claims White House ‘obsessed with Florida’ after Black history ...
  7. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  8. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  9. These politicians are fueling talk of late-entry 2024 bids
  10. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  11. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  12. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  13. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  14. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  15. Is Zelensky’s ‘ungrateful’ act causing him to lose his luster?
  16. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  17. DOJ special counsel contacts Kemp, former Arizona governor in Jan. 6 ...
  18. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
Load more