trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Gonzales: Migrants waiting for ‘cooler part of the year’ to cross border 

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/23/23 1:06 PM ET
by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/23/23 1:06 PM ET
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas)
Greg Nash
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) arrives for a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) said Sunday the lower number of border crossings into the United States is partly due to the migrants waiting until the cooler part of the year to cross.

When asked by CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face The Nation” if the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its secretary deserve some credit for low numbers, Gonzales said, “They do deserve some credit for the numbers being down. But there’s a lot of reasons for that. It’s also 115 degrees in Texas right now. So…a lot of people are waiting until a cooler part of the year to come over.” 

DHS said border encounters dropped 30 percent in June from the month prior, marking the lowest number of border encounters since President Biden’s first full month in office. 

“The administration is doing very little, nothing to focus on legal immigration,” Gonzales said on Sunday when asked about if the Biden administration deserves any credit for the numbers. “That’s why I saw we got to stop waiting on the president. It has to be Congress that leads and it has to be the rank and file that come together.” 

Gonzales, who represents a large border district in Texas, has been very vocal on the need for immigration reform. 

“There’s no talk of legal immigration,” he said. “There’s no talk of increasing legal pathways. It’s only what happens when people are here illegally. Do we push them in the river? Do we let them through? Do we give them this one app where they go straight to it?” 

“I’d much rather see the administration, instead of focusing on illegal immigration, because right now nine out of 10 people that claim asylum aren’t going to get asylum,” Gonzales added. 

Tags Joe Biden Tony Gonzales

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Frustrated lawmakers demand answers on UFOs
  2. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  3. Christie: DeSantis reaction to slavery curriculum in Florida ‘not ...
  4. Texas Republican: Newly reported tactics of state troopers at border ‘not ...
  5. Blinken: Ukraine has already retaken 50 percent of occupied territory
  6. McCaul: Travis King made ‘serious mistake’ by crossing North Korea border
  7. Map shows the contaminated Superfund sites closest to your home
  8. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  9. Four things to know about the Texas A&M controversy
  10. Pelosi: McCarthy is ‘playing politics’ with support of expunging Trump’s ...
  11. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  12. Federal judge strikes down Arizona law limiting recording of police as ...
  13. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  14. Blinken on reviving Iran nuclear deal: ‘We’re now in a place where we’re ...
  15. Trump holds wide leads in Iowa, South Carolina: polls
  16. US seeks to crack Putin power with high-level Russian spies
  17. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  18. Zelensky points to lack of munitions, training for delayed Ukraine ...
Load more