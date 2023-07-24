trending:

Heat wave expected to expand, cover most of US 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/24/23 12:44 PM ET
A heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to the Southwest for weeks is expected to expand this week to cover most of the country.

“The main story this week will be the continued excessive summer heat across the U.S.,” the National Weather Service said Monday in its its forecast discussion.

“For much of July hot dangerous conditions have been the normal in parts of the West, Texas and Florida. These summer conditions will build and expand across the Eastern two-thirds of the country this week, starting in the north-central states and Plains.”

As of Monday, excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were issued for parts of the Great Basin, Southwest, Intermountain West, Great Plains and southern Florida, with more expected across the country later this week.

Weather Channel meteorologists forecasted that the Midwest may see high temperatures near 100 degrees this week, and the Northeast will see highs into the 90s. The Weather Channel also predicted that by Tuesday, most of the Plains and Midwest will see at least 90-degree high temperatures.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the Weather Channel forecasted, parts of the Midwest and “as far north as the Twin Cities,” could see high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Phoenix has seen record-breaking heat recently, as the city hit its 24th consecutive day with temperatures above 110 degrees Sunday. The excessive heat has prompted health concerns, especially in national parks in the Southwest, where at least four people have died from heat-related causes since the beginning of June.

A United Nations agency warned of an increased risk of heart attacks and deaths, as the northern hemisphere reeled from heat waves last week.

To avoid heat-related illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear lightweight clothing, stay cool indoors with air conditioning, avoid strenuous outdoor activities and wear sunscreen.

