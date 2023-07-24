trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Unarmed Black man with hands up mauled by police dog after Ohio chase

by Lauren Sforza - 07/24/23 4:55 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/24/23 4:55 PM ET

An investigation has been launched in Ohio after video was released showing a police dog mauling a Black man with his hands up surrendering to the authorities.

Authorities say Circleville police officers ramped up a car chase after truck driver Jadarrius Rose, 23, failed to stop for an inspection on state highway 35 in Ohio on July 4. State troopers were later called in to help with the chase, according to authorities.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report obtained by The Associated Press, Rose initially refused to get out of the truck and later refused to get on the ground. Rose, who appeared to be unarmed, later got on his knees and raised his hand in the air before the dog was released on him.

The incident report identified Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville Police Department as the K-9 officer, according to the AP. The body cam footage showed Speakman holding back the dog as a state trooper could be heard repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!” 

Speakman let the dog loose, and the video shows it attacking Rose and dragging him to the ground. The trooper can be heard shouting, “Get the dog off of him!” while Rose is yelling, “Get it off! Please! Please!”

Once the dog stopped attacking him, an officer who was handcuffing Rose said to him, “No one is trying to hurt you.” Rose responded with, “You just let a dog bite me,” according to the footage, which shows his arm bleeding.

Rose later had to be treated at a hospital for dog bites and was charged with failure to comply.

Circleville Police told The Columbus Dispatch — an affiliate of USA Today — they are reviewing the conduct of Speakman. They have not said whether he is still on active duty, the outlet reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Circleville Police Department for comment.

The Associated Press contributed.

Tags Ohio police violence

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic memo takes aim at GOP-released FBI form with Biden-Burisma ...
  2. Boebert apologizes ‘for appearance’ of disrespecting Uvalde victims
  3. The GOP is rushing headlong into huge election losses in 2024
  4. GOP, McCarthy on collision course over expunging Trump’s impeachments
  5. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  6. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  7. Is Ron DeSantis the next Scott Walker?
  8. Former NYPD commissioner turning over documents to Georgia election workers ...
  9. Trump blasts Senate GOP for lack of action on Biden
  10. Romney calls on GOP donors to pressure noncompetitive Trump rivals to drop out
  11. Five questions around Trump’s looming indictment
  12. 5 things to know about the battle over Alabama’s congressional maps
  13. UFO whistleblower to go before House panel
  14. Abbott won’t move Rio Grande floating barriers: ‘Texas will see you in ...
  15. Obamas’ former chef found dead near their Martha’s Vineyard home
  16. Trump pushes Senate to ‘act’ on Biden
  17. Trump rages over legal problems on Truth Social
  18. White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
Load more