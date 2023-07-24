Unarmed Black man with hands up mauled by police dog after Ohio chase

An investigation has been launched in Ohio after video was released showing a police dog mauling a Black man with his hands up surrendering to the authorities.

Authorities say Circleville police officers ramped up a car chase after truck driver Jadarrius Rose, 23, failed to stop for an inspection on state highway 35 in Ohio on July 4. State troopers were later called in to help with the chase, according to authorities.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol incident report obtained by The Associated Press, Rose initially refused to get out of the truck and later refused to get on the ground. Rose, who appeared to be unarmed, later got on his knees and raised his hand in the air before the dog was released on him.

The incident report identified Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville Police Department as the K-9 officer, according to the AP. The body cam footage showed Speakman holding back the dog as a state trooper could be heard repeatedly yelling, “Do not release the dog with his hands up!”

Speakman let the dog loose, and the video shows it attacking Rose and dragging him to the ground. The trooper can be heard shouting, “Get the dog off of him!” while Rose is yelling, “Get it off! Please! Please!”

Once the dog stopped attacking him, an officer who was handcuffing Rose said to him, “No one is trying to hurt you.” Rose responded with, “You just let a dog bite me,” according to the footage, which shows his arm bleeding.

Rose later had to be treated at a hospital for dog bites and was charged with failure to comply.

Circleville Police told The Columbus Dispatch — an affiliate of USA Today — they are reviewing the conduct of Speakman. They have not said whether he is still on active duty, the outlet reported.

The Hill has reached out to the Circleville Police Department for comment.

The Associated Press contributed.