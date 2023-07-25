trending:

Large amount of marijuana washes up on Florida beach

by Katlyn Brieskorn - 07/25/23 6:54 AM ET
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — That’s not seaweed. A large amount of marijuana washed up on Neptune Beach in Florida over the weekend.

Neptune Beach police officers said the marijuana washed ashore near Florida Boulevard Saturday.

Officers said a large quantity likely broke open at sea and separated before coming ashore.

“Before anyone starts thinking about coming out and turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt, we would advise against it,” the police department said on Facebook.

Police said the marijuana quickly began to degrade and rot after it floated in the ocean for some time.

Officers and members of the public works team worked to clean the marijuana off the beach.

