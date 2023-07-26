trending:

Leading Black conservative organization condemns new Florida education policies 

by Cheyanne M. Daniels - 07/26/23 4:08 PM ET
FILE – Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. DeSantis is defending an anti-LGBTQ video his campaign shared online that attacks rival Donald Trump for his past support of gay and transgender people, despite some of his fellow Republicans calling it homophobic. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)

One of the nation’s leading Black conservative organizations has condemned Florida’s new education policies, specifically criticizing a provision that says students should be taught that enslaved people learned skills that benefitted them. 

“This stance undermines the historical reality of slavery and the unimaginable hardships endured by millions of enslaved individuals,” the Black Conservative Federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In reality, slaves were oppressed and denied access to education, equal opportunities, and social mobility,” the statement added.

“They were forced to adapt and survive under extraordinary circumstances, showcasing remarkable resilience and resourcefulness. However, attributing their acquired skills as a benefit is an oversimplification and can obscure the true nature of their experiences. Slaves did not have ‘agency!’ They were forced to do jobs without pay. This is not a benefit by any stretch of the imagination.”

Florida’s new education guidelines have garnered outrage from Black leaders around the country, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, the Black men’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. announced it would no longer hold its 2025 general convention in Orlando because of “racist” policies. 

The controversy over Florida’s education policies has been building.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year legislation referred to as the Stop “WOKE” Act that prohibits teachers from teaching anything that could make someone feel “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin.

In February, the state banned an Advanced Placement African American studies course from running in schools. DeSantis’s office defended the decision at the time, saying the class violated state law and lacked educational value.

The Black Conservative Federation on Wednesday warned DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, that the new guidelines could stop Black Americans from casting their ballot for GOP candidates in upcoming elections.

“Positions and implementation of curriculum like this dismiss and misrepresent the experiences of marginalized communities, hinder progress, and will alienate potential supporters,” the group said. “In order to grow the party, the GOP must demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity, empathy, and an accurate understanding of our shared history.”

