Disney accuses DeSantis of seeking to ‘evade responsibility’ in latest salvo

by Julia Shapero - 07/28/23 1:36 PM ET
Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020.
AP Photo/John Raoux, File
FILE – Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020.

Disney is accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) of attempting to “evade responsibility” after he claimed =he and another state official were “immune” from litigation and asked a federal judge to dismiss the company’s lawsuit against them.

“[The] Governor seeks to evade responsibility for his actions on a narrower ground, asserting that a governor cannot be held officially liable for implementing, administering and enforcing state laws that punish residents for political statements violating a state-prescribed speech code,” Disney’s lawyers said in a Wednesday court filing.

Lawyers for DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, argued last month that neither he nor Florida Economic Opportunity Secretary Meredith Ivey “enforce any of the laws at issue, so Disney lacks standing to sue them.”

However, Disney argued Wednesday that DeSantis has made clear in his public statements and writings that he is using the newly constituted Central Florida Tourism Oversight District to “punish” Disney “as retaliation for its political speech.”

“By announcing that the District henceforth would be ‘state-controlled’ and a ‘state receivership,’ the Governor and his allies made clear that the Governor — the self-proclaimed ‘new sheriff in town’ — would be functionally in charge of the new weaponized bureaucracy,” Disney’s lawyers said.

The feud between Disney and the 2024 White House candidate was ignited by the company’s public opposition last year to DeSantis’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, which barred classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

DeSantis officially stripped Disney of its special self-governing status in February, replacing its Reedy Creek Improvement District with the new state-controlled Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Disney sued DeSantis and other state officials in April, alleging that they were engaging in a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” over the company’s “protected speech” and harming its business operations. 

