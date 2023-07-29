trending:

4 dead, others injured in Wisconsin after two separate aircraft crashes

by Tara Suter - 07/29/23 10:46 PM ET
Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Four people were killed and two others injured in separate aircraft incidents on Saturday in Oshkosh, Wis., according to officials.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced it received several calls Saturday morning about an airplane that had crashed into the lake. After deploying rescue and dive teams and other first responders, the two occupants of the T-6 Texas plane were found dead.

The police department added that it was working closely with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in the state, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the crash.

In a separate event that occurred around noon central time, a Rotorway 162F helicopter and ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided near Wittman Regional Airport, officials said.

Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated, but the afternoon air show began at approximately 2:45 p.m., after a short delay, the Associated Press reported.

The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the EAA’s annual fly-in convention, but they were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.

Police confirmed that two people were killed and two others injured in the accident. The injured parties were transported to a local hospital and are each in stable condition, the release said.

The names of the deceased in both incidents were kept private pending notification of family members.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

