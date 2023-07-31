trending:

SUV strikes six migrant workers in NC in apparent ‘intentional assault’ 

by Caleigh Kelly - 07/31/23 11:30 AM ET
Six migrant workers were injured Sunday afternoon after being hit by an SUV in a seemingly intentional attack in a Walmart parking lot in Lincolnton, N.C.  

The incident occurred nearly four months after an individual purposefully ran an SUV into a crowd standing outside of a homeless shelter in a Texas border town, resulting in eight people dead and 10 injured.   

The Lincolnton Police Department said the migrants were taken to a nearby hospital, where none of their injuries were deemed as “life threatening.” Police said the attack appeared to be an “intentional assault.”  

The statement included images of the assailant’s car, taken from the video of the incident.  

Police said they were unsure about the motivation behind the attack and called on the public to help track down the mid-sized black SUV with a luggage rack and its driver. The suspect is described as an older white male.  

Maj. Brian R Greene, of the Lincolnton Police Department, told The New York Times that their interviews with the victims did not yield any clear connection they may have had with the driver.

The footage of the assault showed the car driving over a median into a grassy area where the migrants were located, according to Greene. 

The group was standing in between parking spots in the Walmart in Lincolnton, a town that is approximately 35 miles outside Charlotte with less than 12,000 residents.  

While police are actively trying to locate the driver, Greene told the Times that “we don’t have a lot” at the moment.  

