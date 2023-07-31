Memphis police: Officers shot man after he fired near Jewish school

A Memphis police officer on Monday shot a man who allegedly fired a handgun outside of a Jewish school, according to the Memphis Police Department.

In a news release, Memphis police said a white man allegedly fired a weapon outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in Memphis. The man allegedly fled in a pickup truck before police encountered him Bartlett, Tenn., which borders Memphis.

When officers pulled the man over, he allegedly exited his truck with a handgun, according police, and a Memphis police officer shot the man.

Memphis police did not identify the man, who they said is hospitalized in critical condition.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today,” MPD chief Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis said in a statement. “Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”

MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe said that school officials were able to give authorities a photo and a description of the suspect’s maroon colored vehicle, helping authorities locate the suspect, according to CNN.

MPD also said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called and will be conducting an investigation into the incident.

“My prayers are with the Memphis Jewish community after a man with a handgun attacked the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Tennessee,” American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement, according to NBC Memphis affiliate WMC-TV.

“Thankfully, according to news reports, there were no victims and law enforcement acted swiftly to mitigate the threat. We remain in touch with our local partners to provide assistance on the ground.”