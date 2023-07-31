trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Memphis police: Officers shot man after he fired near Jewish school

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/31/23 7:21 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/31/23 7:21 PM ET

A Memphis police officer on Monday shot a man who allegedly fired a handgun outside of a Jewish school, according to the Memphis Police Department.

In a news release, Memphis police said a white man allegedly fired a weapon outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South in Memphis. The man allegedly fled in a pickup truck before police encountered him Bartlett, Tenn., which borders Memphis.

When officers pulled the man over, he allegedly exited his truck with a handgun, according police, and a Memphis police officer shot the man.

Memphis police did not identify the man, who they said is hospitalized in critical condition.

“I am proud of the vigilant and quick response of MPD officers who mitigated a potential mass shooting situation today,” MPD chief Cerelyn ‘CJ’ Davis said in a statement. “Many thanks to our neighboring jurisdictions for also providing critical information to stop the suspect’s actions.”

MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe said that school officials were able to give authorities a photo and a description of the suspect’s maroon colored vehicle, helping authorities locate the suspect, according to CNN. 

MPD also said that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called and will be conducting an investigation into the incident. 

“My prayers are with the Memphis Jewish community after a man with a handgun attacked the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Tennessee,” American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement, according to NBC Memphis affiliate WMC-TV. 

“Thankfully, according to news reports, there were no victims and law enforcement acted swiftly to mitigate the threat. We remain in touch with our local partners to provide assistance on the ground.”

Tags Memphis Police Department Ted Deutch

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  3. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  4. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  5. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  6. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  7. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  8. Will Trump inevitably be the GOP nominee? Here’s the case for and against
  9. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  10. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  11. California neighborhood under quarantine due to invasive fly species
  12. Graham warns Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be an attack on NATO 
  13. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  14. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  15. X sign removed from Elon Musk company’s San Francisco headquarters
  16. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  17. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  18. 600K Medicare beneficiaries’ data accessed in breach
Load more