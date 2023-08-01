trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Nebraska governor sending soldiers to US border with Mexico

by Nick Robertson - 08/01/23 8:44 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 08/01/23 8:44 AM ET
A Texas guardsman watches as migrants, who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to the U.S., walk along concertina wire, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) announced Monday that the state will send about 60 state Army National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to assist Texas’ border security effort Operation Lone Star.

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states,” Pillen said in a press release. “We need to maintain the safety of our citizenry and stem the ongoing influx of illegal drugs, weapons and criminals into our borders.”

Operation Lone Star is Texas’ $2 billion-per-year program to limit migrant crossings into the U.S. from Mexico. It includes an increase in border patrol law enforcement and building new infrastructure such as buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande River to prevent people from swimming across.

The Nebraska troops will provide “additional observation and reporting near the border” for about a month, Pillen said. The state previously sent 10 state troopers to Texas in May to operate observation drones for about two weeks.

“President Biden’s border policies have been ineffective, requiring that states join together to help manage this issue,” the Nebraska governor added. “Failure to do so only opens the door to threats that we can’t fully recognize yet.”

A Nebraska guard spokesman told the Omaha World-Herald that the troops will not be deputized and will not assist with direct law enforcement activity.

Operation Lone Star has been criticized by Democrats and migrant advocates as some say it creates dangerous conditions for those wishing to enter the U.S. 

Last month, the program came under fire after it was alleged that Texas Department of Public Safety workers were told not to give migrants water, and in some cases to push them into the Rio Grande River to prevent them from making it to land in the U.S.

Texas DPS officials denied that the order to withhold water was given. Still, the reports resulted in a federal investigation.

The Rio Grande River buoys have also prompted a lawsuit by the Justice Department for allegedly violating federal law. The floating barrier was also criticized by Mexican officials who claimed they violate international treaties.

The buoys and additional border measures, such as razor wire, make it more dangerous and more likely that people will be injured or die when crossing, critics say. In the last month, at least four people have drowned in the Rio Grande River where the buoys are now in place.

Border security has been a high priority of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in in recent years. The program has so far been effective, resulting in the capture of 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl so far this year, he said last month.

According to data released by Pillen, the operation has apprehended nearly 25,000 migrants since May, including almost 4,000 criminal arrests.

Tags border security Floating barriers Greg Abbott Jim Pillen Joe Biden Nebraska Operation Lone Star Texas US-Mexico border

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  3. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  4. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  5. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  6. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  9. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  10. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  11. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  12. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  13. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
  14. Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 
  15. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  16. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  17. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  18. Graham warns Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine would be an attack on NATO 
Load more