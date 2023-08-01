trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Top Tennessee law enforcement agency investigating after officer shoots suspect who fired outside Jewish school

by Julia Shapero - 08/01/23 11:33 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 08/01/23 11:33 AM ET
(Getty Images)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Monday that it is investigating the officer-involved shooting of a man who allegedly fired a handgun outside of a Jewish school in Memphis.

A white man reportedly fired a weapon Monday afternoon outside of Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South before fleeing in a pickup truck, according to the Memphis Police Department.

When the man was later pulled over by police, he allegedly exited the truck with a handgun and was shot by one of the officers. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, the Memphis Police Department said.

The department noted Monday that it had contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state’s top law enforcement agency, to investigate the incident given “the suspect’s condition and in accordance with policy.”

The bureau said in a press release that its agents are working to “independently determine the series of events leading” up to the shooting, which will include collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration,” it added. “The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”

Tags Memphis Memphis Police Department officer-involved shooting Tennessee Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  4. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  9. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  10. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  11. Henrietta Lacks family settles suit over use of cells taken without consent
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  14. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  15. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  16. Grand jury convenes in Trump case: Here’s how grand juries work
  17. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  18. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
Load more