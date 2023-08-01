New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has died at the age of 71, after she was hospitalized Monday for an undisclosed medical issue.

“Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in governor, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a statement Tuesday.

Oliver was acting as governor while Murphy is out of the country on a family vacation in Italy. She was hospitalized Monday at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, according to Murphy’s spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna, who told The Associated Press Oliver was receiving “medical care,” but did not provide any further information.

While hospitalized, Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari was acting in Oliver’s place. Murphy was slated to return Aug. 13, though it is unclear if he will come back early as a result.

The Hill has reached out to Murphy’s office for comment including whether he planned to return to the U.S. ahead of schedule.

A statement released from Oliver’s family confirmed her death and said she leaves behind “a legacy of dedication, service and inspiration.”

Oliver’s family asked for privacy and did not expand upon the details surrounding her death.

“We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community,” the family’s statement said.

Murphy said Tuesday Oliver was “already a trailblazer in every sense of the word,” when he selected her as his running mate in 2017.

Oliver became the first African American woman to serve as Speaker of the State Assembly in 2010 and was the second Black woman in the nation’s history to lead a state legislature.

“She was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable,” Murphy wrote.

Oliver’s family said further details on memorial arranges will be released in “due course.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Updated 1:31 p.m.