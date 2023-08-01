trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Phoenix sets record for hottest month 

by Lauren Sforza - 08/01/23 1:21 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 08/01/23 1:21 PM ET
With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a digital billboard updates the time and temperature as temperatures are expected to hit 116-degrees July 18, 2023, in Phoenix.
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a digital billboard updates the time and temperature as temperatures are expected to hit 116-degrees on July 18, 2023, in Phoenix.

Phoenix set a national heat record for the hottest month across U.S. cities as its July temperatures averaged 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the Arizona State Climatologist and Arizona State Climate Office, Phoenix broke the previous national record for the hottest month that Lake Havasu City, Ariz., set in 1996, in which temperatures averaged 102.2 degrees. Phoenix’s average monthly temperature for July 2023 also broke the city’s previous record of 99.1 degrees set in 2020, the Phoenix National Weather Service (NWS) noted.

“It was certainly a month for the record books,” the Phoenix NWS posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The average high temperature for Phoenix was 114.7 degrees, while the average low temperature was 90.8 degrees. The only day in July to not reach a temperature of 110 degrees was Monday, breaking the city’s 31-day streak of reaching temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

The previous record for the longest 110-degree streak in the city was set in 1974, when Phoenix had 18 straight days of temperatures at or above 110 degrees.

The first three weeks of July were the warmest three-week period ever recorded globally, signaling that it was on track to be the hottest month ever recorded according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Millions of Americans across the country were also under heat advisories last week, as a heat wave that began in the Southwest began to spread eastward.

Tags Phoenix

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  2. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  3. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  4. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  5. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  6. High school boys are trending conservative
  7. Harris fires back at DeSantis offer to talk Florida’s Black history curriculum
  8. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  9. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  10. Gaetz calls DeSantis ‘thirsty’ for inviting Harris to Florida amid ...
  11. Senate Republicans urging EPA to withdraw power plant rule
  12. DeSantis-appointed board eliminating minority-based hiring, contracting at ...
  13. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  14. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  15. In a rapidly aging America, Medicaid can be a lifeline for long-term care 
  16. Henrietta Lacks family settles suit over use of cells taken without consent
  17. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  18. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
Load more