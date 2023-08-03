trending:

Man accused of firing shots outside Jewish school charged with attempted second-degree murder, other crimes 

by Lauren Sforza - 08/03/23 9:46 AM ET
(File: Getty)

The man who is accused of firing shots outside a Jewish school in Tennessee on Monday was charged with attempted second-degree murder along with other crimes, a state agency announced.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday that Joel Bowman, 33, was charged with criminal attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, carrying weapons on school property and assault against a first responder. The agency said Bowman attempted to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on Monday afternoon  while armed with a gun, but was denied entry.

Police said at the time that he fired multiple shots before taking off in a maroon pickup truck. . Officers then located Bowman’s vehicle later that afternoon. The agency said the situation “escalated” when Bowman exited the vehicle, which resulted in a Memphis officer shooting him. 

The agency said he remained hospitalized as of Wednesday and noted that no officers were injured in the incident. No one was injured at the school.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration,” the agency said in a press release Monday. “The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

