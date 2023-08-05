Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) team slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) counterproposal for a debate as a “joke” on Saturday, claiming that the Republican presidential candidate’s suggested rules are meant to “hide his insecurity and ineptitude.”

“What a joke,” Newsom spokesperson Nathan Click said in a statement, according to Politico. “Desantis’ counterproposal is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude — swapping opening statements with a hype video, cutting down the time he needs to be on stage, adding cheat notes and a cheering section.”

“Ron should be able to stand on his own two feet,” Click added. “It’s no wonder Trump is kicking his ass.”

Newsom has repeatedly challenged DeSantis to a debate in recent months, amid rising tensions between the two governors who have both at times been hailed as the future of their respective parties.

The California governor — who has sparked speculation of a 2024 presidential bid despite his assurances that he will not challenge President Biden — said in June that he would be willing to participate in a debate moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity.

DeSantis agreed to the challenge on Wednesday, telling Hannity, “Absolutely. I’m game, let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where.”

After the Newsom camp sent out a proposal for the debate last week, the DeSantis team responded with its own on Friday.

The Florida governor’s counterproposal suggested that the pair each provide a two-minute video “to make the case for their governing philosophy” in place of opening remarks and debate before a live audience as opposed to an empty room, according to the memo obtained by Politico.

However, the two proposals do have some overlap. Both agreed to have Hannity moderate a 90-minute debate, with time split equally between DeSantis and Newsom, Politico reported. The governors also appear to share common ground on the suggested dates and locations, with both including Georgia and Nov. 8 in their proposals.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’ office for comment.