At least three dead, two injured in DC shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 7:41 AM ET
Three people were killed and two were hospitalized after a shooting broke out in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the sounds of gunshots at about 8 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road Southeast, acting Metropolitan Police Department Acting Chief Pamela Smith said at a press conference. She said officers found two men and one woman, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, and that two men were hospitalized.

“This kind of gun violence is not acceptable in the District of Columbia. This is not a war zone. We want our residents to feel safe,” Smith said.

Smith, who was appointed as D.C. police chief last month, said police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. She also called on members of the public to come forward, adding that more people may have been injured in the shooting.

“Let me be clear, this gun violence has to stop,” Smith said. “It is incredibly frustrating. We know that someone in the community knows what is happening. Please reach out and provide us with any information that we can in order to ensure that our citizens our residents are safe in their communities.”

According to D.C. crime data, the District has seen more than 150 homicides so far this year.

