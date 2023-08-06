Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast

Weather forecasters warned that severe weather could bring heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes to parts of the Midwest and Northeast over the next two days.

“From the western High Plains into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, increasing threats for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could result in flooding through early this week,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

The Weather Channel forecasted that there will be “some potential” for severe storms across the Midwest and Mid-South on Sunday. The outlet predicted that Illinois, Indiana, eastern Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee are the most likely areas to see severe weather of damaging winds and large hail.

The Weather Channel also noted a “limited threat” of tornadoes in the northern parts of the Midwest and Mid-South.

The weather service said that the severe weather will move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Monday, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain. It said that the possibility for severe weather will most likely be between the southern Appalachians up into Pennsylvania. Still, it could also occur from Washington, D.C. to New York.

FOX 5 D.C. reported that an isolated tornado and severe storms are possible in the entire DMW area and could potentially bring storms with winds from 60 to 75 miles per hour and large hail.