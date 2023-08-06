trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Massive storms expected to hit Midwest and Northeast

by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 8:14 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 08/06/23 8:14 AM ET
The U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., is seen during a rain storm
Greg Nash
The U.S. Capitol in Monday, June 12, 2023 is seen during a rain storm on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Weather forecasters warned that severe weather could bring heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes to parts of the Midwest and Northeast over the next two days.  

“From the western High Plains into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, increasing threats for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that could result in flooding through early this week,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.  

The Weather Channel forecasted that there will be “some potential” for severe storms across the Midwest and Mid-South on Sunday. The outlet predicted that Illinois, Indiana, eastern Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee are the most likely areas to see severe weather of damaging winds and large hail.  

The Weather Channel also noted a “limited threat” of tornadoes in the northern parts of the Midwest and Mid-South.  

The weather service said that the severe weather will move into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Monday, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain. It said that the possibility for severe weather will most likely be between the southern Appalachians up into Pennsylvania. Still, it could also occur from Washington, D.C. to New York.  

FOX 5 D.C. reported that an isolated tornado and severe storms are possible in the entire DMW area and could potentially bring storms with winds from 60 to 75 miles per hour and large hail.  

Tags severe weather

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pence confirms he took notes on Trump about overturning election
  2. Under pressure in Ukraine, Putin lashes out at US in Syria
  3. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  4. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  5. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  6. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  7. Lauro says Trump ‘asked’ Pence to overturn election in ...
  8. Senate forces Biden into personnel standstill ahead of 2024
  9. Dershowitz slams Barr for ‘dead wrong’ comments on Trump indictment
  10. Fox News to Trump: Show up for the debate
  11. Newsom spokesperson slams DeSantis debate counteroffer as a ‘joke’
  12. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  13. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  14. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  15. Trump attorney says he ‘cannot wait’ to cross examine Pence in Jan. 6 trial
  16. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  17. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  18. GOP Rep. Chip Roy threatens to defund DOJ, DHS
Load more