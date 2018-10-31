Ex-GOP lawmaker: I voted for Gillum over DeSantis in Florida

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly (Fla.) is one of a number of Republicans voting for Democrat Andrew Gillum over GOP candidate Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum: Trump, GOP opponent providing 'cover' for violent extremists Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Bernie Sanders to hold rally for Gillum in Florida MORE in the Florida gubernatorial election, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Jolly told the newspaper Republicans he knows are voting for Gillum in defiance of President Trump Donald John TrumpActivists call on DC officials to rename street in front of Saudi embassy after Khashoggi Five takeaways from the final Indiana Senate debate Avenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber MORE.

Former Rep. DeSantis has tied himself closely to the president, who has strongly endorsed the candidate.

"I've spoken to Republican voters who under-voted in the 2016 presidential race because they couldn't bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonAvenatti says FBI told him he was targeted by alleged mail bomber Election Countdown: One week from midterms | House battlefield expands | Trump doubles down on immigration | GOP campaign chief rebukes Steve King | Clinton team quiets 2020 talk | Sanders won't promise to serve full Senate term Silence of 'the lambs': The deafening quietude of the FISA court and John Roberts MORE," he said.

"But this go-round, they're bringing themselves to vote for Andrew Gillum. There's a break-it-so-it-can-be-rebuilt element. I also really think it's just a plain rejection of all things Donald Trump and his surrogates."

"I've turned in my ballot. I voted for Andrew Gillum" Jolly continued. "The reason is simple: it's because I've served with Ron DeSantis."

It was unclear what Jolly had meant by the comment. Jolly did not immediately reply to an email sent by The Hill.

Jolly left the Republican Party and re-registered as having no party affiliation earlier in October.

He explained his and his wife's decision to the Tampa Bay Times as "a personal rejection of partisanship. It's a very comfortable place for us to be."

The Florida gubernatorial race is virtually tied ahead of next week's election, with the most recent poll giving Gillum a 45 percent to 44 percent lead among likely voters.

The RealClearPolitics average has Gillum up 3 points, but has not yet incorporated Wednesday's Suffolk University Poll.