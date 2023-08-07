Road closed around Georgia courthouse ahead of possible Trump indictment 

A road located near the Fulton County Courthouse in Georgia has been closed as county District Attorney Fani Willis (D) prepares to potentially bring an indictment against former President Trump in the coming weeks.

The two southbound lanes of Pryor Street SW between MLK Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street closed to general traffic starting at 5 a.m. Monday and will remain closed through Aug. 18, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The closed portion of the street will be converted to media parking, which will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The traffic advisory noted that the courthouse and Fulton County Government Center will remain open to the public and that the street will allow pedestrian traffic. No public parking will be allowed on the surrounding streets.

The street closure comes as the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office begins to ramp up security measures ahead of a potential indictment against Trump, who has already been indicted three times this year. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat also installed security barriers ahead of a charging decision in a case last month, a decision that Willis labeled as “smart.”

Willis signaled last week that her investigation into the efforts of Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia was wrapping up. The investigation — which has lasted more than two years — focused heavily on a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in January 2021, when the former president asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn President Biden’s victory in the election.

Willis previously said that any charging decisions from this investigation would come from this grand jury session, which ends Sept. 1.