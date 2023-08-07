New York City mayor planning relief center to accommodate 2,000 migrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced Monday a new relief center on Randalls Island to accommodate up to 2,000 migrants seeking asylum.

The new Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will offer various services and will help asylum seekers reach their desired destination if not in New York City, according to a news release from the city.

There are more than 57,200 asylum seekers currently in the city’s care, according to the release.

“As the number of asylum seekers in our care continues to grow by hundreds every day, stretching our system to its breaking point and beyond, it has become more and more of a Herculean effort to find enough beds every night,” Adams said in a statement.

Over the past few weeks, Adams has said the city is out of room and advised migrants against coming to the city for shelter. Last week, newly arrived migrants were lined up outside of New York City’s Roosevelt Hotel, which is being used as a migrant shelter and intake center.

Some critics argued New York City officials are exploiting the lines outside the hotel as part of their efforts to pressure state and federal officials to give more money toward the migrant crisis. Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom pushed back on these claims and said she did not think she or any person in the administration would “use people to do any type of a stunt.”

Adams announced new shelter limits for the city last month and said adult migrants will begin to receive 60 days notice to find alternative housing to help make room for children and families. The city said it will provide “intensified casework services” to help with migrants’ next steps, and if they cannot find alternative housing by the 60-day mark, they will be required to reapply for shelter.

The construction of the new relief center is in partnership with New York state, which will reimburse the city for the construction, maintenance and staffing costs. Adams said the city is grateful to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and the state for the assistance, but “we need more of the same from all levels of government.”

Adams said New York City “continues to do more than any other level of government.”