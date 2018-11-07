Democrat Ned Lamont wins Connecticut governor race

Businessman Ned Lamont (D) will be Connecticut’s next governor, after his hard-charging Republican rival conceded the contest on Wednesday morning.
Lamont beat out businessman Bob Stefanowski (R) in an unexpectedly close race for the right to succeed term-limited Gov. Dan Malloy (D) next year.
“A few moments ago, I called Ned Lamont to concede the race for governor and congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,’’ Stefanowski said in a statement released to The Hartford Courant shortly after 9 a.m.“I wish both Ned and the state of Connecticut success over these next four years.”
Polls showed the race was going to be close, in large part because Malloy’s dismal approval ratings have been a drag on Democrats even in a solid blue state. A recent Gravis Marketing survey showed just 30 percent of Connecticut voters approved of Malloy’s job performance, lower even than President TrumpDonald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE’s 38 percent rating.
Lamont burst onto Connecticut’s political scene when he beat former Sen. Joe Lieberman in the Democratic primary in 2006. Lieberman ran in, and won, the general election as an independent.
Lamont ran for governor in 2010. He lost the Democratic nomination to Malloy by a 15-point margin.
