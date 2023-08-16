trending:

Dozens of synagogues targeted by ‘online trolls,’ disrupting services: ADL

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/16/23 10:59 AM ET
In this May 2, 2017, file photo, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Dozens of synagogues across different states have been targeted by “online trolls,” which has disrupted services, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The Jewish advocacy organization said a series of antisemitic “swatting” incidents and fake bomb threats have targeted at least 26 synagogues and two ADL offices in 12 states over the past month. Swatting refers to the act of making false claims to the police with the intention of provoking an aggressive response from authorities at a particular location.

The calls resulted in officers showing up to local synagogues in New York with bomb-sniffing dogs and worshippers in North Carolina being evacuated, The New York Times reported.

“ADL continues this evening to work with law enforcement and community partners to mitigate the ongoing disruption to Jewish prayer services, as well as additional targets, by a group of online trolls who swat and call in fake bomb threats,” ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said in a statement Sunday. 

“These trolls, who employ highly antisemitic language during their calls, have targeted over two dozen synagogues and two ADL offices. They also appear to have expanded their targets, including several African-American churches and a news organization.”

Greenblatt added that the organization’s Center on Extremism is working closely with law enforcement to identify those responsible for the incidents. 

This comes amid a rise in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. In 2022, the country saw its highest number of such incidents since 1979, when the ADL began tracking, the organization reported.

Earlier this month a judge, following the unanimous recommendation of a federal jury, sentenced to death the man who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018. The ADL has called the shooting the deadliest attack against Jewish people in U.S. history.

