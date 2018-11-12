Jeb Bush calls for Broward County official to be removed from post

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) called for the removal of Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes.

"There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process," Bush tweeted.

"Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts."

Snipes's leadership has come under attack as Broward struggles to count the remaining votes in the 2018 midterm elections held last Tuesday.

Three statewide races in Florida, including the gubernatorial and the Senate race, are headed for recounts, sparking a legal fight over the counting process.

Snipes was appointed by Bush when he was governor after he suspended her predecessor Miriam Oliphant in November 2003 for what he called "grave neglect, mismanagement and incompetence."

The Sun Sentinel listed a number of problems that have allegedly happened in Broward County under Snipes's leadership, including long lines and late vote counts.

Other issues, according to the Sentinel, included a court ruling that she destroyed ballots from the 2016 election after 12 months, though federal law demands officials wait 22 months to do so.

Snipes's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Hill.

Snipes has come under intense criticism from Republican leaders.

Gov. Rick Scott (R) currently leads Sen. Bill Nelson (D) in their Senate race by only 0.20 percentage point, below the 0.50-point threshold for a machine recount.

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial race between former Rep. Ron DeSantis (R) and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) is also in the midst of a recount given that a margin of less 0.50 point separates the two.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is among those arguing for Snipes's dismissal.

"She has shown she’s incapable of conducting a large and important election in a way that inspires public confidence and trust," he told Politico.

"She’s been found to have destroyed ballots, in violation of the law. Opened absentee ballots early, in violation of the law. Misprinted ballots that have gone out."

Snipes's attorney, Burnadette Norris-Weeks, told the publication that Snipes is being unfairly maligned.

"Political gamesmanship at its best," Norris-Weeks told Politico.

"The Broward County and Palm Beach County Supervisors of Elections (and the canvassing boards for both counties) have done nothing more than count all votes as required by law. Ridiculous!"