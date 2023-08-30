Idalia buffets South Carolina as it continues to weaken: live updates

Tropical Storm Idalia moved across the South after making landfall Wednesday morning as an “extremely dangerous” Category 3 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend region, the first hurricane in recorded history to hit the area.

As of 8 p.m., the storm’s winds had decreased to roughly 65 mph and it was located in South Carolina, about 60 miles west of Charleston, according to the National Hurricane Center. Idalia hit land at 7:45 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph at Keaton Beach.

Tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been canceled along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Some areas have gotten as much as 10 inches of rain and a 15-foot storm surge, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

