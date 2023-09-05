trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Best and worst states for securing concert tickets

by Elizabeth Crisp - 09/05/23 11:57 AM ET
by Elizabeth Crisp - 09/05/23 11:57 AM ET
FILE - Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Tens of thousands of fans descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE – Beyoncé performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Tens of thousands of fans descended upon the Swedish capital of Stockholm to celebrate the opening show of Beyoncé’s new world tour on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Hoping for a coveted concert ticket in Rhode Island? Good luck, chump!

A new ranking has revealed where people will certainly struggle most to get tickets to popular concerts, and Rhode Island is the worst of the worst.

The ranking, created by JustGamblers, judged each state on the number of venues across 20 of this year’s biggest tours, venue capacity, how often a performer stops in each state and local ticket demand.

“Each venue’s capacity was then scaled against the state’s population to establish where fans are most likely to get access, while ticket demand is based on the volume of Google searches made for the most in-demand tours in each state,” the company said in its analysis of the results.

California residents and visitors are most in luck, with the Golden State boasting the best likelihood of securing tickets.

This year has featured a number of high-profile acts touring the country, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, among others.

Outta luck: Some states are skipped completely, even on the huge tour maps — including Rhode Island.

On the “best” list: California, Illinois, Minnesota, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York, Tennessee and Georgia.

On the “worst” list: Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Delaware, North Dakota, Connecticut, Vermont, New Mexico, Arkansas, Hawaii and South Dakota.

Tags Beyonce California California concert Florida New York Rhode Island Taylor Swift Ticketmaster tickets

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
  2. Pressure grows on Biden to override Senate Democrats on border
  3. Hunter Biden appears at Capitol, defies subpoena from House Republicans
  4. Why Trump’s dictator remarks are working for him
  5. These 8 countries joined US and Israel in opposing UN resolution on Gaza
  6. Comer says he won’t go on ‘Fox & Friends’ because of Doocy
  7. Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll case denied by appeals panel, setting up ...
  8. Senate Democrats press Thomas to recuse himself from Trump immunity case 
  9. Axelrod says WSJ poll ‘very, very dark’ for Biden campaign
  10. Raskin razzes Stefanik for ‘evasive and embarrassing answers’ on ...
  11. Fallout rises from McCarthy handshake deal with White House
  12. Trump lawyers say court should not rush consideration of immunity in federal ...
  13. 5 NDAA topics causing a stir as defense bill heads toward final vote
  14. UFO whistleblower doubles down on claims: ‘This is a nightmare for me’
  15. Supreme Court will hear challenge to Jan. 6 obstruction charge
  16. 83 percent in new poll concerned about political violence
  17. Trump campaign criticizes special counsel for Supreme Court move
  18. The Memo: Special counsel’s Supreme Court move intensifies threat to Trump
Load more