Search is on for 9-year-old girl believed abducted from New York campground: police

by Lauren Sforza - 10/01/23 5:13 PM ET
(File: Getty)

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating a 9-year-old girl who was abducted from a New York campground Saturday evening.

New York State Police issued an Amber Alert for Charlotte E. Sena on Sunday morning, saying that she was abducted near Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, N.Y. She was last seen at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Amber Alert states. 

According to the Amber Alert, she is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said at a press conference that the girl was biking with family friends around Loop A of the park Saturday evening and wanted to do the loop by herself. At about 6:45 p.m., the Sena family had discovered Charlotte’s bike on the loop and her mother promptly called 911 two minutes later.

Hochul said state police arrived on the scene by 7 p.m. More than 100 personnel and 75 members of law enforcement have been looking for her since then with the assistance of dogs, drones, boats and underwater rescue teams over the last day, the governor said.

“And as a mother, and as a grandmother, I cannot imagine the pain they’re going through,” Hochul said, speaking of Charlotte’s parents. “They shared with me how joyful their little girl is. A fourth grader just recently elected to be a class officer for student council.”

Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone said that it is “quite possible” the girl was abducted after officers completed an “exhaustive search” of the park. A command post has been set up at the park, officials said.

