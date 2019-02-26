Dem introduces bill to push back Ohio presidential primary

A lawmaker in Ohio has introduced a bill to push the Buckeye State's 2020 presidential primary from March to May, a move that could hinder a potential White House bid by Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownWorse than nothing's been done since the massive Equifax hack Dems face internal battle over budget On The Money: Dems set Tuesday vote on Trump's emergency declaration | Most Republicans expected to back Trump | Senate plots to avoid fall shutdown drama | Powell heading before Congress MORE (D-Ohio).

Ohio state Rep. Jack Cera (D) introduced the bill this week, arguing that changing the primary date would help alleviate financial pressure on local election officials.

However, moving the primary to later in the year could also limit any advantage Brown might see if he were to win the contest, which is expected to give any candidate momentum in a crowded primary field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio state law currently mandates that presidential primaries are held in March, while primaries for every other year are set for May.

“It’s my last term,” Cera told BuzzFeed News for a story Tuesday, “so I figured I’d stir up as much shit as I can.”

Brown has been mulling a presidential bid for months since he handily won reelection in November in a state President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse committee believes it has evidence Trump requested putting ally in charge of Cohen probe: report Vietnamese airline takes steps to open flights to US on sidelines of Trump-Kim summit Manafort's attorneys say he should get less than 10 years in prison MORE won in 2016. He is currently on a tour swing through Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, four crucial states that hold early primary contests.

Gaining momentum early in the primary process is crucial as the Democratic field has already burgeoned to double digits. Some candidates hail from delegate-rich states, such as California’s Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSanders: 'Damn right' I'll make the large corporations pay 'fair share of taxes' Warren Buffett: I would support Bloomberg if he ran for president Kamala Harris hits Trump on Fourth of July tweet: 'It’s America’s birthday, not his birthday' MORE (D), who could see huge early gains from her home state’s March 3 primary.

Falling too far behind early on in a contested nominating process could be the death knell for a presidential campaign, while racking up early delegates could boost a candidate’s appeal among voters and donors.

Sen. John Glenn was Ohio’s last top-tier Democrat to run for the presidential nomination in 1984. He failed to make waves in the Iowa and New Hampshire primary contests and dropped out after falling even further behind on Super Tuesday. Ohio’s primary was in May that year.

Cera’s bill will be heard by the Republican-controlled state legislature. One top state Republican told BuzzFeed that the legislation was not one of the body’s top priorities.