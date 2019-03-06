GOP wins special election in Kentucky, extending streak

Voters in the heart of Yellow Dog Appalachia on Tuesday picked a Republican to fill a state Senate seat previously held by Democrats, growing the Republican majority in the chamber — and extending a GOP winning streak in Democratic-held districts.

Republican Phillip Wheeler beat out Democrat Darrell Pugh in Kentucky's 31st district on Tuesday by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.

Wheeler will replace former state Sen. Ray Jones, a Democrat who resigned his seat after winning election as Pike County's Judge-Executive in November.

The district reflects the remnants of historically Democratic coal country that, over the course of the last two decades, has slowly inched to the right as unions have lost power and the coal industry has struggled. More than 6 in 10 voters in the district are registered Democrats, and Jones never had trouble holding his seat — even though President Trump Donald John TrumpTlaib to join protest calling for Trump impeachment Ex-Trump campaign aide says he might not cooperate in House Dem probe Trump to meet with former Yemen hostage: White House MORE won almost 80 percent of the vote there in 2016.

Both candidates tried to make the race about something more than themselves. Pugh called the race a referendum on Gov. Matt Bevin (R), whose low poll numbers bedevil Republicans ahead of his re-election bid this November. Wheeler wanted to talk more about Trump, who remains popular in the state — so much so that even Pugh acknowledged the president's role.

"Trump is still really positive here. I don't know. I've already called and congratulated Phillip," Pugh told WYMT-TV late Tuesday.

Kentucky Republicans cast the win as a victory over "the extreme liberal values of Democrats like Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTlaib to join protest calling for Trump impeachment House Dems delay vote on resolution rebuking Omar over Israel remarks Dem says request for Trump's tax returns could come within weeks MORE, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Clinton tweets 'Mean Girls' image after Trump mocks her 2020 decision Trump knocks Clinton for saying she won't run in 2020 MORE and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTop House Dem dismisses reparations as 2020 candidates endorse idea Docs about Chelsea Manning, Parkland teens to debut at Tribeca Trump is upsetting DC's negotiating model - and that's a good thing MORE," said state GOP chairman McCauley Brown. Brown said Wheeler would be "a forceful advocate for Eastern Kentucky."

Wheeler's win marks the fourth special election this year in which a Republican has won a seat previously held by a Democratic state legislator. Last month, Republicans picked up a state House seat and a state Senate seat in two Democratic-held districts in Connecticut. Earlier in February, Republicans won a rural Minnesota state Senate district vacated by a Democrat.

Three of the four Republican wins have come in districts that Trump won in 2016. But the results are a reversal from 2017 and 2018 when Democrats picked up dozens of Republican-held seats in special elections in districts Trump carried by huge margins.

Voters head to the polls in Maine, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Tennessee to fill legislative vacancies next week.