Las Vegas man indicted over threats to Jewish senator

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/30/23 12:11 PM ET
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) arrives to the Capitol for a procedural vote on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

A Las Vegas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury over threatening calls and messages he sent to Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and her family last month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

Anthony Miller, 43, of Las Vegas, was charged with threatening a federal official and two counts of influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a family member, according to a news release

U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah ordered that Miller remain in custody pending a jury trial, which is scheduled to begin next month.

Miller was arrested and charged last month with making antisemitic threats to Rosen, who is Jewish, that referred to violence in Israel, Palestinians and the West Bank. 

According to court documents, Miller left numerous voicemails on Oct. 17 to Rosen, with some messages threatening to assault and murder the senator. 

“We’re going to finish what Hitler started,” Miller said in one voicemail. In another voicemail, he said, “You done picked your side bitch, and you done chose evil,” and “we’re going to exterminate you.” 

Prosecutors also allege that during the following week, Miller threatened to assault and murder a member of the immediate family of two unnamed U.S. senators, noting that Miller showed up at a Las Vegas courthouse claiming he was going to see Rosen, but was denied entry after refusing to comply with a court security officer’s request to take a closer look at his ID.

According to court filings, Miller allegedly shouted a slew of profanities after being denied entry, including “To kill every last Israeli terror-f‑‑‑ing-rist.” 

This comes as antisemitic incidents have been on the rise since militant group Hamas’s Oct. 7. attack against Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people. Israel has since launched a wave of attacks in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of tens of thousands of people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

If convicted, Miller faces the maximum statutory penalty of a 10-year prison sentence, according to the DOJ.

