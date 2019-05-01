Colorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday

Colorado will hold its presidential primary on Super Tuesday next year, raising the already-high stakes on the biggest day for delegate allocation on the 2020 calendar.
Gov. Jared PolisJared Schutz PolisColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday Colorado governor says he won't sign bill that aims to increase vaccination rates without key changes Colorado governor signs 'red flag' gun bill MORE (D), who has sole discretion to set the primary date, said he decided to hold the primary on Super Tuesday to attract attention from presidential candidates.
“Our Super Tuesday primaries will be a tremendous opportunity to participate in democracy and for Coloradans to have their voices heard by presidential candidates in all parties,” Polis said.
Colorado becomes the 14th state to hold its nominating contest on Super Tuesday. The 58 delegates it will allocate that day will make it only the eighth-largest prize, well behind mega-states like California and Texas.
The move means that more than 38 percent of all delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be allocated on Super Tuesday alone.
Colorado voters decided in 2016 to eliminate the state’s caucuses in favor of a primary. The new law allows unaffiliated voters to participate alongside registered Democrats.
Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday Omar defends Somalia: 'That shithole country raised a very proud, dignified person' Buttigieg campaign says he supports some vaccine exemptions MORE (I-Vt.) walloped former Secretary of State Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday To impeach or not to impeach, that is the question Congress must face Live coverage: Barr faces grilling on Mueller's criticism MORE in the state's 2016 caucuses, taking almost 59 percent of the vote.
Candidates vying for wins that day will have to sprint across the country, from Alabama and Arkansas to Massachusetts and Vermont, with stops in Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and North Carolina.
American Samoa will also allocate its six delegates to the Democratic National Convention that day. Democrats Abroad, a group of expats that gets 12 delegates of its own, will allocate 12 delegates over the course of a week of voting, beginning on Super Tuesday.
Colorado already has one favorite son in the race, former Gov. John HickenlooperJohn Wright HickenlooperColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday Green groups launch the 'Beat Trump Presidential Climate Unity Fund' Abrams won't run for Senate seat MORE (D). It is likely to get a second as Sen. Michael BennetMichael Farrand BennetColorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday The Memo: Dems fret about fate of Obama coalition Michael Bennet declared cancer-free, paving way for possible 2020 run MORE (D) moves toward his own bid.