Colorado moves presidential primary to Super Tuesday

Colorado will hold its presidential primary on Super Tuesday next year, raising the already-high stakes on the biggest day for delegate allocation on the 2020 calendar.

“Our Super Tuesday primaries will be a tremendous opportunity to participate in democracy and for Coloradans to have their voices heard by presidential candidates in all parties,” Polis said.

Colorado becomes the 14th state to hold its nominating contest on Super Tuesday. The 58 delegates it will allocate that day will make it only the eighth-largest prize, well behind mega-states like California and Texas. The move means that more than 38 percent of all delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be allocated on Super Tuesday alone.

Colorado voters decided in 2016 to eliminate the state’s caucuses in favor of a primary. The new law allows unaffiliated voters to participate alongside registered Democrats.

Candidates vying for wins that day will have to sprint across the country, from Alabama and Arkansas to Massachusetts and Vermont, with stops in Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and North Carolina.

American Samoa will also allocate its six delegates to the Democratic National Convention that day. Democrats Abroad, a group of expats that gets 12 delegates of its own, will allocate 12 delegates over the course of a week of voting, beginning on Super Tuesday.