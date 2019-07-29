GOP state lawmaker endorses Democrat for Kentucky governor

A Republican state senator bucked his party and is endorsing the Democratic nominee for governor of Kentucky.

The campaign for Andy Beshear (D) announced Monday that it had secured the endorsement of state Sen. Dan Seum (R).

Beshear, who is the state's attorney general, posted a video to his Twitter account showing him standing next to Seum as the longtime legislator gave his endorsement.

"This is about who is going to lead this state in the next four years," Seum said. "Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family."

“Today, I’m here to endorse Andy Beshear for governor.” - State Sen. Dan Seum, Republican. #KYgov pic.twitter.com/dMZJJaZdc6 — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) July 29, 2019

Seum's reference to teachers follows last year's standoff between state educators and the GOP-controlled legislature.

Several Kentucky public schools were closed last year as teachers went on strike to protest changes to their pension system made by the legislature. Bevin was at odds with the teachers and the union that represents them, criticizing the group publicly at times.

“I’m thankful to have the support of Republican State Senator Dan Seum,” Beshear said Monday. “Kentuckians from all corners of our commonwealth — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike — are unifying behind our campaign because we know this is much bigger than any one of us.”

Seum opted against endorsing Gov. Matt Bevin (R), who was elected in 2015.

“If Senator Seum wants to support sanctuary cities and abortion up until the moment of birth, that’s his decision to make. Governor Bevin has been endorsed by President Trump Donald John TrumpSharpton: Trump has 'particular venom' for blacks, people of color Trump signs 9/11 compensation fund bill alongside first responders Trump continues assault on Fed: It 'has made all of the wrong moves' MORE, the NRA, and Kentucky Right to Life," Davis Payne, Bevin's campaign manager, told The Hill in a statement.

Seum was a Democrat until 1999, when he switched over to the Republican Party.

Kentucky is one of the few states that holds gubernatorial elections in odd-numbered years.