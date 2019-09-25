Biden leads Democratic field by double digits in Maryland: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE leads the crowded Democratic presidential primary field by double digits in the state of Maryland, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Biden has the support of 33 percent of likely Democratic voters in the state, according to the Goucher College survey. He was followed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (D-Mass.) with 21 percent, Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Mystery vaping deaths in House spotlight | CBO says fix backed by doctors for surprise medical bills would cost billions | VA pressured to ease rules on medical marijuana MORE (I-Vt.) with 10 percent and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Krystal Ball reacts to Biden's attacks on 'Medicare for All' Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) with 6 percent. Five percent of Democratic likely voters support South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Saagar Enjeti rips media coverage of Biden, Warren Poll: Biden holds 12-point lead over Democratic field as Warren edges up to second MORE (D).

The survey found that 15 percent of respondents were undecided or had no preference.

“Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are currently the frontrunners among Maryland Democratic likely voters,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, in a statement. “Democrats in Maryland are divided over whether they want a more moderate or progressive nominee."

The poll found that 42 percent of Democratic likely voters say they would prefer a moderate nominee while 45 percent prefer a progressive one.

Researchers surveyed 300 Maryland Democratic likely voters between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percent.

The survey was Goucher's first 2020 poll. Maryland's primary contest will take place in April.

There are currently more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.